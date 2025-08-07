SXM Boogy Foundation Unveils first custom-built buggy with eye on opening youth mechanic school | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The SXM Boogy Foundation marked a major milestone last week with the unveiling of its very first fully functional buggy vehicle, an event attended by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, members of the Council of Ministers, family, friends, and supporters.

The moment was more than a show of innovation; it was a symbolic first step toward the Foundation’s ultimate goal: establishing a Practical Mechanic School Program dedicated to empowering St. Maarten’s youth through hands-on mechanical education.

Driven by the motto “Instill Curiosity, Create Opportunity, Keep Youth Off the Streets,” the SXM Boogy Foundation aims to become a transformative force on the island. Its vision is to provide underrepresented and motivated young people with structured, skill-based education that can lead to real careers in mechanics, engineering, and fabrication.

At the unveiling, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina praised the initiative for doing exactly what past governments had neglected.

“We have invested in tourism and construction, but we forgot to invest adequately in our youth. That was a mistake,” he said. “But it doesn't make sense for me to criticize, we are here now, and investment in our youth is very important to me. This initiative is not just about building a car, it’s about developing hands-on skills, stimulating thinking, welding, creativity, and opening doors to innovation and opportunity.”

The program teaches students to repurpose scrap metal and used mechanical parts to design, build, and customize operational buggies. In the process, participants learn practical disciplines such as welding, engine repair, electrical work, painting, design, and team-based project management — while also gaining a sense of environmental awareness through creative recycling.

Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, a vocal advocate of technical education, commended the Foundation’s founders for turning their expertise into a community movement.

“I’ve always encouraged people with technical skills to give back. What you’re doing here is more than commendable,” Labega said. “You have a team of professionals who believe in this vision, and I support you in every way I can. Build the buggies, sell them locally and regionally, and make the foundation sustainable so it doesn’t have to depend on government alone.”

The unveiling event served as both a celebration and a call to action for continued support and investment in alternative education pathways for St. Maarten’s youth.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sxm-boogy-foundation-unveils-first-custom-built-buggy-with-eye-on-opening-youth-mechanic-school