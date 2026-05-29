SXM DOET 2026 tremendous success: Over 1,300 volunteers mobilized across 83 community projects | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“A Dozen Years of ‘DOETing’."On May 15 and May 16, 2026, communities across St. Maarten came alive as SXM DOET 2026 successfully hosted its 12th impactful year of a weekend of volunteerism, community engagement, and positive change. Celebrating a dozen years of DOETing, this year’s edition proved to be a large and inspiring year.

Under this year’s theme, “From Jump Up to Step Up,” SXM DOET 2026 encouraged individuals and organizations not only to celebrate community spirit at this year’s three-week long Carnival celebration, but to also actively step forward and make a meaningful contribution toward the betterment of St. Maarten.

More than 1,300 volunteers came together island-wide to participate in 83 community projects organized by foundations, schools, non-profit organizations, and community groups. Of the 83 registered projects, 32 projects took place on Friday, May 15, while 51 projects were executed on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

This year’s projects covered a wide range of areas, including social outreach initiatives with vulnerable, differently abled, and senior groups, gardening, painting, upkeep and maintenance, building improvements, clean-up activities, and community enhancement projects. Volunteers dedicated their time and effort to improving spaces and supporting organizations that continue to make a meaningful impact within the community.

In addition to the diverse range of projects that took place this year, SXM DOET was also pleased to welcome several new organizations to the initiative. Their participation highlights the continued growth of SXM DOET and demonstrates that each year, the program continues to reach and inspire new individuals, groups, and organizations to become involved in volunteerism and community service.

The success of SXM DOET 2026 once again showcases the power of collective action and community spirit. Individuals, families, businesses, schools, and organizations were all united with a shared goal of giving back and strengthening St. Maarten through volunteer service.

The SXM DOET coordinating team extends sincere appreciation to every volunteer, project leader, volunteer coach, sponsor, donor, and partner who contributed to the success of this year’s event. Their continued dedication and support remain the driving force behind the growth and impact of SXM DOET over the past twelve years.

Community members are encouraged to stay connected with SXM DOET by signing up for the newsletter to receive updates, volunteer opportunities, announcements, and information on future initiatives and events.

For more information about SXM DOET, future initiatives, or to join the newsletter mailing list, visitwww.sxmdoet.com, visit SXM DOET on Facebook or Instagram at @SXMDOET, or emailinfo.sxmdoet@gmail.com.

Photo caption: APS members at Fort Amsterdam for EPIC SXM’s Fort Amsterdam Invasive Weed Initiative Project on Friday, May 15. Photo by Alexandra Schaede.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sxm-doet-2026-tremendous-success-over-1-300-volunteers-mobilized-across-83-community-projects