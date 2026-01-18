SXM DOET Website Is Live! Organizations are invited to register projects for 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The SXM DOET website is officially live, marking the start of preparations for the largest volunteer event of 2026. Organizations across St. Maarten are now invited to register their projects and take part in SXM DOET 2026, taking place on Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16, 2026.

This year’s theme, “From Jump Up to Step Up,” builds on the vibrant energy of Carnival. Coming straight off the excitement of the Carnival season, SXM DOET encourages the community to channel that same passion, unity, and momentum into volunteering by stepping up together for a great cause and strengthening our island community and volunteer network.

SXM DOET is organized by Be the Change Foundation, in collaboration with Oranje Fonds, and highlights the importance of active volunteerism and its importance to our island. Each year, thousands of volunteers support social organizations, schools, vulnerable groups, care institutions, and community initiatives across St. Maarten.

With the website now live, organizations are encouraged to start brainstorming, planning, and registering their projects early. Registration is required to participate and to be eligible for financial support made available by Oranje Fonds.

The registration and funding application deadline is February 28, 2026. Organizations are strongly encouraged not to wait until the last moment, as early registration improves visibility and helps attract volunteers. Early registration also positions organizations to possibly be on one of the 10 Early DOETi recipients. Early DOETi’s are special trinkets given to the first 10 organizations who register their project(s). These trinkets are to be given to the registrants of that project.

Through the SXM DOET website, organizations can: 1. Register their DOET activity, 2. Apply for a financial contribution, 3. Connect with volunteers eager to make a difference.

“SXM DOET is about turning positive energy of like-minded individuals into meaningful action,” the organizers note. “From Jump Up to Step Up is a call for everyone to move together, bringing our community together to create real and lasting impacts.”

Organizations interested in participating can visit the SXM DOET website and begin the registration process immediately.

In the coming days, organizations can expect to be contacted by SXM DOET volunteer coaches and coordinators, who will offer guidance and support to help get projects and applications off to a strong start. For assistance, organizations can contact the coordination team via email atinfo.sxmdoet@gmail.com.

Don’t wait until it’s too late, start planning today and be part of SXM DOET 2026.

Stay up to date by following SXM DOET on social media and stay tuned for upcoming announcements and deadlines.

