SXM (Snap) Elections 2024: Inviting All Parties To Speak Out on Priorities, GEBE Issues and Future Visions

PHILIPSBURG – SXM-Talks.com invites all political parties running in the upcoming parliamentary elections on August 19, 2024, to respond to the following questions.

Kindly keep your responses brief and concise. We will publish them unedited in the order received within 24 hours. We encourage you to use this platform to connect with our wide-reaching audience:

What are your top 10 priorities for the country? How do you plan to address the issues facing GEBE, including power outages and billing concerns? (Please limit each answer to 200 words) What are your strategies for increasing revenue to enhance the island’s financial status? Do you propose any election reforms to prevent “ship jumping” and ensure government stability? Would you disclose the individuals you intend to appoint as government ministers if your party wins a majority? Do you believe the board members of government-owned companies should be replaced? Are you in favor of joining the BES islands, maintaining the current status, or seeking independence? Do you support a campaign like the “Brooks/Towers” initiative to legalize undocumented immigrants and integrate them into the formal economy. Explain why yes or why no? What is your stance on the recent surge in gun crimes, and what measures do you propose to address it? What are your plans to reduce road traffic congestion?

Please send your answers to info@sxm-talks.com

Thank you.