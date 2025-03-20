SXM Lagoon Festival 2025

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance is thrilled to announce the launch of the 3rd annual SXM Lagoon Festival, kicking off on Thursday, March 27th, with the highly anticipated Chef Competition. Following the success of previous years, the Yacht Club aims to elevate this premier culinary event. While registration for competing chefs is now closed, an impressive lineup featuring eight chefs—four from yachts and four local culinary experts—will compete for the prestigious title.

This year’s competition will be judged by an esteemed panel, including a Michelin Star chef from French Saint Martin, a celebrated chef from Dutch Sint Maarten, an executive chef from Anguilla, and a prominent chef from Nevis. Their expertise will be instrumental in determining the winners, who will receive a cash prize along with additional awards for the first and second runners-up.

Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance, stated, “The SXM Lagoon Festival was created to extend the stay of yachts on the island and attract new clientele. Sint Maarten is recognized as the yachting capital of the Caribbean, and this event highlights our destination’s hospitality and dynamic culinary scene. We are also committed to providing a platform for local talent to compete alongside superyacht chefs.” Join us in making the SXM Lagoon Festival a landmark event in the Caribbean yachting calendar!

The Yacht Club extends its heartfelt gratitude to this year’s valued partners: PDG Supplies, EZ-Shop, Maggi, and Kit-Kat, whose support has been essential in bringing this event to life, and to Calypso Charter and St Maarten Tourism Bureau for sponsoring the first and second runner-up prizes.

The celebrations will continue on March 27th with a vibrant Fire & Ice Masquerade kick-off party following the Chef Competition, officially launching the SXM Lagoon Festival. On Friday, March 28th, Palapa Marina will host a cocktail competition, leading into Skyport Marina’s eagerly awaited Food Truck Festival on Saturday, March 29th. The festival will culminate on Sunday, March 30th, with the St. Maarten Yacht Club proudly hosting their Captain’s Cup alongside IGY Isle de Sol’s lively Carnival by the Bay party.

With an engaging schedule of events and exceptional culinary talent, the 3rd annual SXM Lagoon Festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and attendees. Celebrate the finest of Sint Maarten’s yachting and culinary excellence by registering to attend the event through The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance’s Facebook and Instagram page.

