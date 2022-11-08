SXM Padel Club Announces First Annual Senior Padel Tennis Tour

Belair, St. Maarten – SXM Padel Club and the International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas are pleased to invite all padel tennis players to participate in their First Annual Senior Padel Tennis Tour of the Americas, scheduled to be held in St. Maarten from Thursday through Sunday, December 1 – 4, 2022 . Matches will take place at the SXM Padel Club and also at the recently inaugurated tournament court at the Belair Fitness Center. The tournament is expected to draw players from Argentina, Curacao, Ecuador, El Salvador, Chile, Panama, Puerto Rico, France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, United States as well as local players from St. Maarten and St. Martin.

The categories featured in this event include 35+ years, 45+ years, 55+ years and 60+ years. Due to popular demand from both local players and abroad, an open category for females also has been added to the tournament. For each category (except females), one of the players of the pair may not be younger than the category they choose. For example, a team can be composed of two players who are 35 years or older to compete in the 35+ category, and the same applies for the other categories and their corresponding age levels. Alternatively, older players certainly can choose to play in any of the younger age categories.

In addition to the tournament, two other activities also might be of keen interest to players and non-players, alike. For padel enthusiasts, clinics will be offered by some of the visiting professionals and organizers of the event. For those padel players and also non-playing spectators, the Tour will proudly feature a Pro-Am Tournament, which promises to be a fun and exciting event for everyone to attend!

The tournament entry fee is $30 dollars per player. For ease of registration, players are encouraged use PadelManager.com . The site offers a customized app for this tournament where players are able to self-register directly for the event. Players also can click here to go directly to the app: padelmanager.com/app-ling/tournament/6917 .

Thanks to our generous sponsors, all players will receive a goody bag as part of their amenities for the tournament. In addition, all teams playing will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle to win 2 round trip tickets to St. Maarten from the event’s main sponsor Copa Airlines. Copa currently has 2 weekly flights from Panama to St. Maarten. Copa airlines serves as a key partner ensuring the success of the tournament by allowing all South American players to connect via their hub in Panama. “At Copa Airlines we are honored to be able to support initiatives that promote sports, and that incentivize tourism in the region. St. Maarten has so much to offer all its visitors and has endless activities to enjoy”, shares Karen Nanne, Regional Sales Manager for Copa Airlines.

Oyster Bay Beach Resort, one of the top sponsors of the event, has made available its fine hotel accommodations at a special price for the tournament participants and their visiting guests. In addition, complimentary transportation will be available to and from the SXM Padel Club during the tournament dates.

Padel Tennis originally was invented in Mexico in 1969. It is a sport intended to be fun, adapted from tennis and with a similar scoring system. The padel court is smaller than a standard tennis court and is surrounded by walls made from 10-12 millimeters tempered glass, which also play an important role in the game. Padel tennis not only is an entertaining and social sport, but it also has many positive impacts on health and is an exceptionally exciting competition for spectators to watch. As a result of these and so many other benefits, padel tennis has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

SXM Padel Group, the developer of the SXM Padel Club, opened the doors to the club last December 2021, with a fully stocked pro-shop, ping-pong tables and petanque courts. In addition, this past October it developed two additional courts for the Belair Fitness Center. One of these courts at Belair is a singles court, the first of its kind in the Caribbean. St. Maarten/St. Martin now hosts a total five Padel Tennis courts, equivalent to Martinique, establishing the island as an important, central padel tennis destination. “With many other padel tennis courts in the pipeline for St. Maarten/St. Martin, the island soon will be known as a the preferred padel tennis destination in the region. Developing the sport contributes to the diversification goal of the tourism product on the island,” said Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of SXM Padel Group.