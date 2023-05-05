SXM Padel Club Inaugurates Third Padel Tennis Court | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---  SXM Padel Club, the premier Padel tennis club in St. Maarten, is pleased to announce the opening of its third Padel tennis court. The new court, which was manufactured by Padel 10, one of the top manufacturers of courts in the world, will be available for reservations starting from the afternoon of Saturday, May 6th via the SXM Padel Club app.
SXM Padel Club first opened its doors in December 2021 and has since become a popular destination for Padel tennis enthusiasts, locals, and visitors alike. Due to the incredible demand for this new sport, the club made the decision to expand to a third court and remodel and extend the social area of the club to accommodate more players.
SXM Padel Group, the parent company of SXM Padel Club, has the exclusive representation of Padel 10 for the Caribbean region. With the opening of this new court, St. Maarten/St. Martin will now have a total of 8 Padel tennis courts, making it the Caribbean destination with the most courts. St. Maarten has become a leader in the Padel tennis sport, which is recognized as the fastest growing sport worldwide.
"We are thrilled to inaugurate our third Padel tennis court and to offer our players a more spacious and comfortable social area. The new court is a testament to our commitment to provide the best possible Padel tennis experience to our members and visitors," said Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of SXM Padel Group.  In addition, the expanded facilities will allow us to host larger tournaments like the second Open St. Maarten International Padel Tennis tournament slated for June 15-18 and once again the International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas at the end of the year from December 7th – 10th, 2023.
To make reservations for the new court, players can download the SXM Padel Club app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms. The app allows users to book courts, find playing partners, and receive real-time updates and notifications about the club's events and promotions.
About SXM Padel Club SXM Padel Club is the premier Padel tennis club in St. Maarten, offering world-class facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant community of players. The club is open to players of all ages and skill levels and is committed to promoting the growth of Padel tennis in the Caribbean region. For more information, please visit our app at SXM Padel Club or call us at 721-580-0723.
Source: SMN NEWS/ Press Release

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY