SXM Padel Group Brings Padel to New Shores: Unveiling Public Courts in Suriname | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–SXM Padel Group, the pioneering force behind the spread of the world’s fastest-growing sport across new regions, proudly announces the construction of two brand-new public padel courts at the Torarica Resort in Suriname.

From their home base on the small but vibrant island of Dutch St. Maarten, SXM Padel Group has introduced this dynamic sport to three countries. They launched the first-ever padel club on the Dutch side of St. Maarten, brought padel to Lomé, Togo in West Africa, and now they are unveiling the first publicly accessible courts in Suriname. While a private residence may already have a court in the country, these new courts will be open to Torarica Resort members, guests, and the general public, marking a significant milestone in making padel accessible to the wider community.

“SXM Padel Group is thrilled to keep expanding the footprint of this exciting sport,” said Ricardo Perez, owner and operator of the SXM Padel Club. “We believe that padel’s unique blend of fun, fitness, and social interaction will resonate with the people of Suriname, just as it has in every community we’ve touched.”

Padel is a fast-growing racquet sport, typically played in doubles on a smaller, enclosed court that combines elements of tennis and squash. Over the past few years it has expanded from its traditional strongholds like Spain and Argentina into new markets worldwide. There are now more than 70,000 padel courts and over 30 million players globally.

In 2024 alone, over 7,000 new courts were built, marking a 26 percent increase. Many tennis clubs are converting existing courts or adding padel facilities because the sport requires less space and generates high participation. Its accessibility, social nature, and dynamic style of play are attracting a wide range of players, fueling its rapid rise in popularity.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sxm-padel-group-brings-padel-to-new-shores-unveiling-public-courts-in-suriname