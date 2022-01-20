“SXM Resistance” is organizing a march this Sat., Jan. 22 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The “SXM Resistance” movement is continuing its campaign against mandatory vaccination and the health pass.

It is organizing a march this Saturday, January 22, with a meeting point at 6:00 a.m. and a departure at 7:00 a.m. at the Bellevue border.

“SXM Resistance” warns that traffic will be disrupted between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in Marigot.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/20/sxm-resistance-is-organizing-a-march-this-sat-jan-22/

