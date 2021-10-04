SXM Resistance proposes testing as alternative to mandatory vaccination | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The collective SXM Resistance has suggested that employees who refuse mandatory vaccination imposed by their employer in context of the health pass should be able to retain their job as long as they test negative for COVID-19. Ideally the employer should pay for the test, as many employees are on minimum wage.

This proposal was brought up by SXM Resistance members at a press conference updating the media on their meetings, three up to now, with Préfet Serge Gouteyron, where the collective has sought to find alternative solutions to the health pass. SXM Resistance, since its inception in July, has stood firmly against mandatory vaccination and the health pass, citing infringement on civil liberties and freedom of choice.

SXM Resistance’s Jean-Barry Hodge said Gouteyron had met with the collective halfway when it came to imposition of the health pass for restaurants. Restaurants having fewer than 50 covers would have the freedom of choice to implement the health pass requirement, but the health pass will be compulsory for those having more than 50 covers.

“As far as the restaurant owners are concerned first of all, we asked that the free choice of each individual establishment be respected,” said Hodge. “While he agreed freedom of choice could be left to establishments with less than 50 seats, it was not the case for the others. We refused this proposal, which is an attack on freedom. The Resistance is fighting for our freedom to be respected. Imposing is not freedom.”

SXM Resistance also believes the health pass is not justified due to inconsistent data. It created Collectif Citoyen pour la Transparence de Saint-Martin (CCT) to review health data issued by authorities against the day-to-day realities.

A questionnaire sent to regional health agency ARS, Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital and the Préfecture more than two weeks ago was designed to draw out the real picture of positive COVID-19 cases in St. Martin (how many cases, number of deaths and profiles of the deceased) but there has been no response.

SXM Resistance members said the hospital’s director did not have time to answer the questionnaire.

The collective has launched a communication campaign to collect anonymous testimonies directly from the population and inform them of possible undesirable effects of the COVID-19 vaccination so that they can make their own choices. Persons wanting to share experiences can call tel. (0690)49.62.48 or email

cct.sxm@protonmail.com. From this data the collective will draw its own conclusions on the health situation that it considers to be the most important and transmit them to the population.

For the record, the state of health emergency that runs until November 15 in St. Martin and in the Overseas Territories, gives the préfet the possibility to make adjustments to the obligations that have become law in France.

The vaccination obligation will become effective for healthcare workers and firefighters as of October 15 at the risk of suspension if they do not take it. The health pass will be effective from November 15.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sxm-resistance-proposes-testing-as-alternative-to-mandatory-vaccination