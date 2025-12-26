SXM Talks 2025 Person of the Year is YOU!

PHILIPSBURG – As the sun sets on 2025, a year marked by both significant milestones and grueling daily challenges, the editorial team at SXM Talks has looked across the landscape of St. Maarten to identify the entity that most defined the spirit of the island over the past twelve months. While there were many noteworthy individuals and organizations that made their mark, one group stood out for their quiet strength, their unbreakable spirit, and their nearly infinite capacity for endurance. It is for this reason that SXM Talks is proud to announce that the 2025 Person of the Year is “You“: the resilient resident of St. Maarten.

This selection comes after a year that tested the patience of the populace in unprecedented ways. Throughout 2025, the daily life of the average resident was often defined by a series of systemic hurdles that required a stoic level of calm just to navigate. The ongoing saga of GEBE billing remained a central point of stress for households and businesses alike, forcing many to manage financial uncertainty with a level of resourcefulness that often went unacknowledged. Despite the frustration of administrative delays and billing discrepancies, the people of this island continued to fulfill their obligations and keep their households running, demonstrating a grounded maturity in the face of institutional instability.

Beyond the walls of the home and office, the physical reality of the island presented its own set of trials. The year 2025 will likely be remembered for the “Great Wait,” as traffic congestion reached levels that transformed simple commutes into hours-long tests of character. Navigating the island’s roads became an exercise in precision and patience as residents dodged burgeoning potholes that seemed to multiply with every passing rainstorm. Yet, in the midst of the gridlock and the crumbling asphalt, the typical St. Maartener, whether born here or “born to be here”, maintained a level of civility and “island cool” that allowed the community to function even when the infrastructure faltered and underwent cosmetic patching up.

The year was also overshadowed by a concerning uptick in certain crime, perhaps not historically but at least it felt that way, which brought a new layer of anxiety to neighborhoods across both sides of the island. However, instead of surrendering to fear or division, the residents of St. Maarten responded by leaning into their community ties. We saw neighbors looking out for one another more closely and a collective refusal to let the actions of a few dictate the quality of life for the many. This absorption of social pressure, without allowing it to fracture the social fabric, is perhaps the most profound evidence of the resilience that defines this community.

By naming You, the Resident of St. Maarten as the Person of the Year, SXM Talks seeks to validate the lived experience of every person who felt the weight of 2025 but refused to let it break their spirit. This recognition is a tribute to the “SXM Grit”: that unique blend of patience, humor and determination that keeps the heart of the Friendly Island beating. While the roads may be rough and the lights may occasionally flicker, the people of St. Maarten have proven once again that they are the island’s most reliable and powerful resource. You have endured, you have stayed calm, and you have remained the backbone of this nation.

Thank you from al us here at SXM Talks as we salute YOU!