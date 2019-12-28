SXM Talks’ ‘Person’ of the Year 2019: SXM Airport (PJIA)

PHILIPSBURG – Princess Juliana International Airport NV (PJIA) has gone through some major issues since the passing of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. We all know the extent of the immense devastation. Regardless, on 10-10-17 the first commercial flight was received due to the hard work of the PJIA employees.

Over the past 2.5 years the operation of the company has gone through major personnel changes at Supervisory Board level as well as at top management level. The financial situation with over 40% of business down, pressure from the bondholders and litigation with the insurance carriers has not helped in the reconstruction process (to say the least).

Not forgetting also is the political interference and undue pressure that was put on PjIA management. Regardless of all of this, the operation continues to run, albeit in a temporary improvised setting, providing a vital service to us and many of the neighboring islands.

Flights continue to increase on a regular basis and the facilities are gradually improving. With the recent signing of the World Bank and European Investment Bank funding contracts by the Government of St. Maarten, after much political hoopla, PJIA can finally get on with the major task at hand which is getting the facility back to a 100% operational level and improving its (major) storm resiliency.

Given the fact that this is our most vital asset and the success or failure of all businesses (and thus all jobs) on the island more or less rest on PJIA’s shoulders we have selected PJIA as the “person” of the year 2019.

Let’s hope 2020 will continue to guide them to an expeditious reconstruction process, void of any external meddling, for the good of all here on SXM! Congratulations and we wish you Godspeed!