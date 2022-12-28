SXM TALKS 2022 Person of the Year: RALPH CANTAVE

ST. MAARTEN – Journalist, Media Professional, Author, Entrepreneur and Aspiring Legal Graduate Ralph Cantave is our 2022 SXM TALKS Person of the Year because of his relentless and brave pursuit for uncovering the truth, no matter who is involved, his community efforts and giving a voice to the voiceless here on St. Maarten. Furthermore, he demonstrated an unwavering conviction in professional and investigative journalism through a series of published press articles during 2022.

Our choice for an up and coming top class local journalist also stems from the fact that journalism as a whole on St. Maarten was under duress in 2022 due to in part by a much criticized and heavily contested ‘Media Accreditation Policy 2022’, which Government unilaterally imposed.

Ralph Cantave was born and raised on St. Maarten and has a journalism graduate from Florida A&M University to which he transferred from the University of St. Martin after the damage hurricane Irma left behind. It was after the storm when he also started a catering company with his wife Charity and where they now own a restaurant.

Prior to his educational pursuit in the United States, Cantave published two books, hosted three radio programs and served as a youth ambassador to his island. He represented his island in Russia, India, Croatia and in several other nations. His passion for media developed in high school as a writer for a youth newspaper called Teen Times where he now serves as an advisor. He also developed a strong enthusiasm for politics, history and the arts.

Cantave is fueled by the quote from esteemed poet, Maya Angelou, “I am the dream and the hope of the slave.” As the eldest of three, he is first in his family to graduate elementary and secondary school and get into university. Cantave grew up on “Downstreet” and plans to help young men to achieve success in life.

Despite his humble beginnings, Cantave’s vision encompasses impacting his community primarily by encouraging his fellow youth to know their purpose, history and becoming engaged citizens. Cantave loves to volunteer and mentor teenagers and children.

In 2015 he was awarded the President of Parliament Award which is the highest youth award on his island. It is his audacity to think beyond his years, fortified by love for community empowerment and humanity that will undoubtedly launch his hopes to heights unimaginable as he continues to make a mark on the world. Cantave lives by the saying “Be the change you want to see in the world” and hopes to add value to the world, through his advocacy, literature, and enterprises.

Earlier this year, Cantave wrote and published the first book in a series of children’s books under the ‘Soualigan Tales‘ banner and donated many copies to various primary schools on St. Maarten.

Cantave’s current endeavor is pursuing a legal degree at the University of Curacao as he is currently enrolled in their Pre-Law program which is interestingly enough in Dutch, a language he has yet to master.

All of us here at SXM TALKS salute Ralph Cantave and wish him well and hope to see him back doing what he does best: uplifting his community through hid dedicated and selfless work!