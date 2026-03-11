SXM Tourism Bureau expands regional reach with Trinidad carnival campaign | The Peoples Tribune

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) carried out a major promotional campaign in Trinidad and Tobago, placing Destination St. Maarten and St. Maarten Carnival 55 in front of one of the Caribbean’s biggest Carnival audiences. The initiative formed part of STB’s wider regional marketing strategy to boost visitor arrivals, strengthen airlift, and increase visibility for the 55th annual St. Maarten Carnival and the island’s broader tourism product.

Under the theme,“Follow Me to St. Maarten Carnival 55,”the delegation carried out street-level promotions with the support of a promo team, flyers, and branded T-shirts featuring a scannable barcode linked directly to the official Carnival schedule. That schedule was provided by the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), whose support helped connect the destination campaign directly to the island’s signature cultural event. The approach combined live promotion with direct digital access to Carnival information, making it easier for potential visitors to explore and plan their trip.

“This initiative formed part of STB’s broader regional marketing strategy to increase visitor arrivals, strengthen airlift utilization, and expand visibility for the 55th Annual St. Maarten Carnival and our island’s distinctive tourism products,” said Gina Illidge, Marketing Officer for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

The delegation included Jacqueline Louis, CEO, and Angela Brown, Marketing Assistant of IMBRACE, STB’s Caribbean agent, along with Illidge. They were joined by St. Maarten entertainers King James and DJ Outkast, who served as cultural ambassadors throughout the campaign.

A key part of the activation was STB’s partnership with Caesar’s Army, one of Trinidad Carnival’s best-known event producers, which this year marked 20 years of signature experiences. Through major events such as Bachannal Road and Road Block, Team St. Maarten promoted the destination directly to large regional and international crowds. These events gave the island exposure to a strong travel market made up of Carnival and festival-goers who regularly travel across the Caribbean and beyond.

One of the campaign’s highlights was the Trinidad Carnival debut of King James and DJ Outkast. Their participation helped showcase St. Maarten’s music, culture, and energy to a wider audience. STB said the pair were selected for their regional appeal, strong connection to St. Maarten’s entertainment scene, and ability to connect with Carnival audiences across the region.

Travel for the delegation was provided by WINAIR, which now operates direct service between Trinidad and St. Maarten twice weekly. The airline also sponsored a round-trip ticket raffle, adding a direct travel incentive to the promotion and highlighting the ease of visiting the destination.

Throughout the activation, St. Maarten was promoted as a leading Caribbean destination known for its beaches, culinary offerings, duty-free shopping, and vibrant but safe nightlife. STB said feedback was very positive, with many people expressing interest in visiting for Carnival 55 and at other times of the year for vacations, investment, and retirement.

“Trinidad represents a key tourism target market for St. Maarten, given its strong population base, similar cultural connections and exchanges, solid income levels, frequent vacationing habits, direct air connectivity, and the availability of affordable accommodations and activities that appeal to Trinidadian travelers,” said Jacqueline Louis, STB’s Caribbean agent.

STB said follow-up promotions are continuing as part of a 360-degree marketing campaign to keep St. Maarten top of mind in Trinidad and the wider Caribbean. These efforts include radio, television, and digital advertising, interviews, a billboard campaign, influencer familiarization trips, and other targeted promotions designed to highlight the island’s diverse offerings.

The delegation also held follow-up meetings with travel agencies including The Vacation Connection and Amral’s Travel, both of which are cross-promoting vacation packages to St. Maarten. STB said these meetings helped strengthen sales partnerships and support increased bookings.

According to the bureau, the Trinidad and Tobago activation reflects its continued focus on regional partnerships, cultural exchange, and creative marketing efforts aimed at increasing destination visibility and tourism growth.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sxm-tourism-bureau-expands-regional-reach-with-trinidad-carnival-campaign