SZV records 4,499 in-person visits as senior priority hours gain traction | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–SZV Social & Health Insurances has reported the first-quarter results of its Senior Priority Hours program and related in-person service improvements.

Senior Priority Hours was introduced in late January 2026 to improve access and provide dedicated support for clients aged 60 and older. SZV said data collected between January and April 2026 shows that the program is being used by seniors and other clients who require in-person assistance.

During the first quarter of 2026, SZV recorded more than 4,499 in-person visits across its departments. March had the highest number of visits, largely due to requests for Wage Tax cards.

SZV said its newly introduced Kiosk ticketing system has helped track client visits across departments and has provided better visibility into client flow and wait times.

According to SZV, the average wait time for clients to visit a service desk was 17 minutes during the review period. The most requested services were related to Pension and Severance Pay, Sick Leave and Medical Authorization, and Customer Service.

“The numbers from our first quarter are very encouraging,” said Morenika Arrindell, Manager Customer Service at SZV. “We can clearly see that our seniors and other clients who need in-person help are using the services we have put in place. The feedback has been very positive. Clients appreciate the comfortable chairs, the calm atmosphere, and the new ticketing system. It shows that our efforts to create a more welcoming space are working.”

SZV said the first-quarter review also identified areas for further improvement. Morning peak hours placed pressure on staffing and service coverage, which can affect wait times. SZV said it will continue monitoring the situation and will assess whether the current Priority Hour windows should be extended, particularly to keep wait times low for seniors.

SZV also stated that it is aware that some clients have experienced delays with digital services and email response times and said it is working to address those issues.

“We are committed to keep getting better,” said Elton Felisie, Deputy Director of SZV. “What we have learned this quarter will shape how we plan ahead. In the second quarter, we will have a full picture across more departments, which will help us improve our services even further and make sure every client gets the support they need.”

SZV thanked its clients for their continued trust and encouraged them to keep sharing feedback.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/szv-records-4-499-in-person-visits-as-senior-priority-hours-gain-traction