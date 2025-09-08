SZV restructures HR Dept. into People & Culture Department | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Social & Health Insurances SZV on Monday announced the transformation of its Human Resources Department into the new People & Culture Department. This milestone forms part of SZV’s broader Beyond 3.0 transition program, reaffirming its role as an employer of choice and strengthening its commitment to service excellence, leadership, and public value.

The People & Culture Department will continue to oversee essential functions such as talent acquisition, employee benefits, compliance, and performance management. At the same time, it introduces a renewed focus on enhancing the employee experience through engagement, well-being, and professional development. The initiative reflects SZV’s vision of becoming a flexible, purpose-driven workplace where every employee feels valued, heard, and inspired.

Key areas of focus include:

• Empowerment & Connection: shifting from managing resources to empowering individuals through personalized support and structured feedback.

• Well-being & Innovation: expanding wellness services and implementing smarter systems that improve transparency and access to information.

• Strategic Alignment: introducing new roles, including People Experience & Engagement Specialist and Talent Acquisition & Development Specialist, to meet the evolving needs of the workforce.

• SZV Director Glen A. Carty emphasized the importance of this transformation:

“This transition to People & Culture reflects our dedication to putting people first. We are proud of this milestone, but our journey is far from over. Together, we are building an SZV where trust, accountability, and empowerment guide how we serve and care for our employees, and ultimately, our community.”

Manager of People & Culture, Jahaira Boasman, echoed this sentiment:

“Our employees are the heart of SZV. With this transformation, we are reimagining how we support, engage, and develop our people. From wellness initiatives to career growth opportunities, People & Culture is about creating an environment where every individual feels connected, supported, and inspired to thrive.”

As SZV continues its transition journey, the focus remains on empowering employees, strengthening trust, and ensuring that public value is delivered through every step of its evolution.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/szv-restructures-hr-dept-into-people-culture-department