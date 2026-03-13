SZV Updates Meal Arrangements for Patients Referred to Colombia | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Social & Health Insurances (SZV) has updated the meal provision arrangement for insured patients and their companions who are referred to Colombia for medical treatment, introducing a change aimed at giving patients more flexibility during their stay abroad.

Under the previous arrangement, patients received three prepared meals per day. Under the updated system, patients will now continue to receive one prepared meal per day, breakfast, through the logistics provider, along with a meal allowance in cash to cover the remaining two meals for lunch and dinner. The adjustment is intended to give patients more flexibility in choosing the type and quality of meals they prefer.

According to SZV, the change follows feedback from patients about their daily needs while receiving care abroad. The insurer said the revised arrangement has already been implemented at one hospital in Colombia and will be gradually introduced at other hospitals in Colombia where SZV patients are accommodated. At present, the previous arrangement remains in place at the other facilities until the new system is rolled out there.

SZV said initial feedback from patients has been positive, with many indicating that the new arrangement offers greater flexibility and better supports their personal preferences. The organization added that patients are adjusting well to the change with ongoing support from the International Office and their SZV case officers.

“This update reflects our commitment to continuously improving the support provided to patients who are referred abroad for care,” said SZV Deputy Director Elton Felisie. “Patient feedback plays an important role in helping us identify practical improvements that can make their stay more comfortable.”

Felisie also said the update aligns with the recent healthcare mission to Colombia involving the Ministry of VSA, St. Maarten Medical Center, and SZV, during which stakeholders looked at opportunities to strengthen the overall care experience for St. Maarten patients receiving treatment there.

SZV said it will continue monitoring patient experiences as the revised arrangement is implemented across additional facilities in Colombia as part of its ongoing effort to improve the patient experience and ensure support services remain responsive to patient needs.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/szv-updates-meal-arrangements-for-patients-referred-to-colombia