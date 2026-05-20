Tackling congratulates KPSM officers on Assistant Public Prosecutor Certification | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has congratulated a group of officers of the Police Force of St. Maarten, KPSM, who were recognized for successfully completing the Hulpofficier van Justitie Meestertoets and Recertification Process, an important professional milestone in strengthening the legal competence, quality and professionalism of the police force.

The Dutch term Hulpofficier van Justitie is commonly translated as Assistant Public Prosecutor. In the Dutch legal system, the role refers to a functionary with special training and powers related to criminal investigation and prosecution. The position is usually held by a police officer, though it can also be held by other authorized law enforcement officials.

In practice, an Assistant Public Prosecutor serves as an important legal link between the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office during criminal investigations. The Dutch Police Academy describes the role as one that supports the preliminary investigation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office while also functioning as a police investigator with additional authorized powers. The role includes making legally grounded decisions during investigations and carrying out responsibilities connected to both legal protection and law enforcement.

Minister Tackling recognized the KPSM officers during the Council of Ministers briefing, noting that their certification supports the continued strengthening of the Police Force of St. Maarten.

“This certification is an important part of strengthening the quality, professionalism and legal competence of our police force,” Minister Tackling said. “To those officers, I want to congratulate them on this accomplishment.”

The importance of the function is also reflected in the Dutch Caribbean context. The KPSM function book includes duties in which officers acting as Hulpofficier van Justitie check whether criminal procedure rules have been properly applied, conduct criminal investigations, and handle responsibilities related to presenting and detaining suspects.

Minister Tackling said the recognition of the officers forms part of the broader work taking place across the justice chain, much of which happens behind the scenes. She said these efforts are essential to strengthening institutions, improving services, and supporting the safety and stability of St. Maarten.

The Minister also used the moment to stress that public briefings are not only for crises or major announcements, but are part of maintaining consistent and honest communication with the public.

“Transparency cannot only exist when things go wrong,” Minister Tackling said. “It must also be present in our everyday work.”

The Ministry of Justice said professional training, certification and recertification remain important to ensuring that officers who carry additional legal responsibilities are properly equipped to perform their duties. The Ministry added that such training helps strengthen public confidence in law enforcement by supporting legally sound decision-making, professional standards and proper criminal procedure.

Minister Tackling said the Ministry will continue to support initiatives that strengthen KPSM and the wider justice chain, including efforts that improve legal competence, service delivery and institutional capacity.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tackling-congratulates-kpsm-officers-on-assistant-public-prosecutor-certification