Tackling: More than 4,000 residence permit applications in 2025, over 3,000 granted | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling is reminding the public that persons holding temporary permits or residency approvals are responsible for renewing their documentation on time, as the Ministry of Justice continues to process a high volume of residence and admittance applications.

According to the figures presented by Minister Tackling, a total of 4,177 permit applications were submitted in 2025. Of that number, 3,665 permits were granted, 288 applications were denied, and 217 applications remain pending.

During the Council of Ministers briefing, Minister Tackling said the Ministry is aware that many persons have questions regarding exemptions and ongoing applications. She clarified that exemption requests are currently being reviewed, but only individuals with an active application on file will qualify for consideration at this time.

“If you are putting in a dispensation letter to remain on the island during the course of your immigration application, make sure that you also have an immigration application submitted to the Ministry,” Minister Tackling said.

The Minister said the Admittance and Residence Division handled thousands of applications in 2025, reflecting the continued administrative and operational workload within the department. The Minister said the numbers demonstrate the scale of work being carried out by the staff responsible for admissions and residence matters.

“These numbers represent a significant amount of ongoing administrative and operational work being carried out by the staff within the department,” Minister Tackling said. She acknowledged that the workload remains demanding, particularly with limited staffing, and thanked the employees of the Admittance and Residence Division for their continued efforts.

“I want to acknowledge their continued efforts under what is often a very demanding workload, with not enough individuals to do that work,” the Minister said. “To the ladies over at admissions, my hat off to you and thank you for the work that you have been doing.” Minister Tackling also recognized the work of the compliance department, noting that its role is equally important in maintaining the integrity of the immigration system.

The Minister said the public should understand that temporary permits, residency approvals, exemption requests and pending applications are all part of a system that requires proper documentation, timely action from applicants, and careful review by the Ministry.

She stressed that persons who wish to remain in St. Maarten while an immigration application is being handled must ensure that an application has actually been filed. A dispensation or exemption request without an active immigration application on file will not qualify for consideration at this time.

The Ministry of Justice is also working to strengthen the Immigration and Border Protection Services through staffing and operational improvements. Minister Tackling announced several vacancies, including the position of Director of Immigration, which is open until Friday, May 22, as well as the position of Section Head of the Border and Mobile Control Unit, for which applications are being accepted until May 30. A third vacancy within the immigration structure is open until June 3.

The Minister said additional vacancies within the Immigration Department will be advertised in the coming months. Persons interested in serving the country through public service are encouraged to visit the Government of St. Maarten page for employment opportunities, including information on job profiles, requirements and the application process.

Minister Tackling said the Ministry remains committed to improving service delivery, strengthening compliance, and ensuring that immigration and residence processes are handled in a clear, lawful and orderly manner. She added that regular public communication is part of that commitment.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tackling-more-than-4-000-residence-permit-applications-in-2025-over-3-000-granted