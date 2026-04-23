Tackling praises responsible Carnival spirit, warns offenders will face full force of the Law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has praised the overwhelming majority of residents and visitors for celebrating Carnival 2026 responsibly and in the true spirit of the season, while making it clear that violence, disorderly conduct, and public disturbances will be met with strict enforcement as the festivities continue.

Speaking on the current Carnival season and the major events still ahead, Tackling said Carnival remains one of the country’s most cherished traditions, describing it as a celebration she personally loves and looks forward to each year. She highlighted the music, color, food, and sense of togetherness that define the season, and said these are among the qualities that make St. Maarten special.

The minister said it is important to recognize that the vast majority of revelers have celebrated peacefully and responsibly so far, and commended the police force for operating under demanding conditions with professionalism. She also acknowledged the support of Kingdom partners, noting that their officers have integrated seamlessly with the local force. While incidents of violence have occurred and are being treated with seriousness, Tackling stressed that they remain the exception rather than the norm.

At the same time, the Minister of Justice made clear that public safety remains the government’s top priority. Following recent incidents of disorderly conduct and public disturbances in and around Festival Village, a decision has been taken to adjust operating hours. Festival Village and all booths will now close daily at 4:00 a.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m. The measure, she said, is necessary in the interest of public safety, effective crowd control, and the maintenance of order during the remainder of the season.

Tackling said the police force has been instructed to enforce the adjusted hours strictly and expects full compliance from booth holders and the general public. Carnival, she said, must be enjoyed, but it must be enjoyed responsibly.

She also delivered a strong warning to those involved in fights and group violence in and around Festival Village, stating that such behavior will not be tolerated by the Ministry of Justice, the police force, or the wider community. Persons who come to Carnival to fight, incite violence, or settle personal disputes, she said, will be met with the full force of the law.

According to the minister, officers have been directed to act decisively. Arrests will be made, charges will be pursued, and what may seem like one night of poor judgment can result in a criminal record that lasts far beyond the Carnival season. With major events still ahead, including J’ouvert Morning, Bacchanal Sunday, and the Grand Parade, Tackling said the message must be heard clearly by every reveler, every parent, and every group of friends: anyone who comes to cause harm will be removed and held accountable.

Working in close consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, the police force continues to implement strengthened enforcement measures aimed at protecting public safety and maintaining order throughout Carnival. These measures include an intensified police presence before, during, and after events, active patrols focused on crowd control and traffic flow, and preventative searches aimed at detecting illegal narcotics and firearms. The minister said these actions are necessary and will remain in place for the duration of the season, urging the public to cooperate fully with officers in the execution of their duties.

Tackling further noted that ground capacity has been reinforced through cooperation with Kingdom partners. More than twenty officers from Aruba and Curaçao are currently supporting the local police force, with additional personnel expected to arrive in the coming days.

Looking ahead to the peak events of the Carnival calendar, the minister said J’ouvert Morning, Bacchanal Sunday, and the Grand Parade are defining moments of the season and should bring out the best in the people of St. Maarten. She stressed that those events will also be the moments when public safety, responsible behavior on the roads, and looking out for one another will matter most.

Tackling closed with an appeal for unity and responsibility as Carnival moves forward.

“Carnival is a time of celebration, culture and unity. Let us not allow violence or recklessness to overshadow what this season represents. Celebrate responsibly, respect the law, respect one another, and above all, protect life,” the minister said.

She also expressed gratitude to the police force, Kingdom partners, first responders, and all those working behind the scenes to keep the season safe, adding that she remains confident St. Maarten will close out Carnival 2026 with joy, pride, and the safety of all in mind.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tackling-praises-responsible-carnival-spirit-warns-offenders-will-face-full-force-of-the-law