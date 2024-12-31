Tackling the very real capacity problem of too many cars and not enough infrastructure | The Peoples Tribune

Several Caribbean countries, St. Maarten included, are grappling with challenges posed by the dual pressures of excessive vehicles and over-tourism. These issues are testing the region’s infrastructure and environmental sustainability, prompting governments to adopt innovative solutions to protect both residents’ quality of life and the natural environment. St. Maarten (see below) will also have to do something very soon or risk permanent damage to its one-pillar economy.

In many islands, traffic congestion has become a daily struggle, especially in densely populated urban areas. In Jamaica, residents of Kingston endure commutes stretching up to 90 minutes, spurring experts to propose transformative solutions. These include congestion pricing, enhancements to public transportation, and encouraging remote work schedules. Public education campaigns are also being used to shift behavior and reduce dependency on private vehicles. Meanwhile, Barbados is embracing electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its broader environmental strategy, reducing taxes on EVs and investing in a fleet of electric buses equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning and Wi-Fi. These efforts are central to the country’s aim of achieving fossil-fuel-free status by 2030.

Elsewhere, smaller territories are experimenting with even more radical approaches. Astypalea, a Greek island, serves as a model with its transition to green mobility, featuring shared EV systems, expanded public transportation, and renewable energy infrastructure. Though outside the Caribbean, its success offers a blueprint for similarly sized island nations. In Hawaii, measures like restricting car rentals and building bike lanes are mitigating the environmental damage exacerbated by over-tourism.

St. Maarten’s Minister of Economic Affairs Grisha Heyliger-Marten has voiced her preference for a structured and efficient public transportation system, including the establishment of a central bus terminal. This vision aligns with the growing recognition that St. Maarten’s current transportation framework, characterized by private bus operators and increasing vehicle congestion, is unsustainable in the long term. A centralized bus terminal could potentially streamline transportation services, reduce traffic, and provide a more reliable option for residents and visitors alike.

Over the years, various members of Parliament (MPs) have floated other potential solutions to address transportation issues. These proposals have included implementing a total ban on car imports, which would directly curb the number of vehicles entering the island. Another suggestion involved restricting the number of cars allowed per family, individual, or household, aiming to reduce overall traffic and promote shared vehicle use. These measures, while drastic, reflect the urgency of tackling the island’s persistent congestion problems.

An intriguing and more employment-sensitive proposal centers around transforming the current system of private bus licenses. Hundreds of these licenses are held by individuals operating independently, creating a decentralized and often inefficient network. The idea is to integrate these private operators into a government-led or government-affiliated transportation entity, safeguarding their employment while ensuring standardized operations and improved service delivery. This would represent a significant overhaul, moving from fragmented individual operations to a cohesive public transit system.

Despite these discussions and occasional public endorsements of these ideas, no concrete steps or serious debates have taken place to translate these concepts into actionable policies. The lack of follow-through on these proposals underscores the broader challenges in St. Maarten’s policymaking landscape, where bold ideas often struggle to progress beyond the conceptual stage.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, has emphasized the urgent need to address St. Maarten’s growing vehicular congestion and parking challenges, citing the island’s limited carrying capacity and the impact on both residents’ quality of life and the island’s tourism product.

Addressing the broader issue of vehicular congestion, Minister Gumbs revealed that discussions are underway to regulate and manage the number of vehicles entering the island. “We’re looking at everything—from road tax adjustments to monitoring the number of cars brought into the country, particularly by car rental companies,” he noted.

The Minister hinted at transformative projects such as parking garages and strategic land development in key areas like Walter Nisbeth Road, aimed at creating more efficient parking solutions. “Parking is not just about space availability; it’s about managing the number of cars and improving road quality,” he explained.

The pressures of over-tourism further compound the Caribbean’s challenges. While tourism is an economic lifeline, unregulated growth can strain infrastructure and harm local ecosystems. To address this, Caribbean nations are working on strategies to balance visitor numbers with sustainability. Policies are being developed to manage tourist density in high-traffic areas, improve infrastructure, and foster a more harmonious relationship between tourism and local communities.

These efforts align with global practices in regions like Singapore and Beijing, where authorities have implemented measures to limit car ownership and usage. In Singapore, a Certificate of Entitlement system caps the number of vehicles on the road, effectively reducing congestion. Beijing, meanwhile, employs a car-purchase lottery to restrict new registrations. Paris is also taking bold steps by planning to limit car use in its historic center, making way for alternative transportation such as bicycles and scooters.

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, investments in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems have showcased the power of efficient, scalable public transport. These systems, already successful in cities like Mexico City and Medellín, represent an opportunity for Caribbean islands to combat congestion while reducing their carbon footprints.

Organizations like the United Nations and regional economic councils are advocating for multistakeholder approaches to tackle these challenges. By combining urban planning, technological innovation, and public awareness campaigns, Caribbean nations are striving to create sustainable, livable communities for residents and visitors alike.

While there is no single solution to the intertwined challenges of traffic congestion and over-tourism, the Caribbean’s commitment to integrated strategies offers hope for a sustainable future. These examples showcase the importance of collaboration, innovation, and the will to prioritize environmental and social well-being alongside economic growth.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com