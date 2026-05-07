Tackling: Victim Support Services strengthened as more domestic violence victims come forward | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling on Wednesday said that Victim Support Services has been significantly strengthened over the past months, both operationally and strategically, to ensure that persons in vulnerable situations feel safer, more comfortable and better supported when seeking help.

The Minister said the improvements are part of a broader effort to make support services more accessible, confidential and responsive to the needs of victims, particularly in sensitive cases.

“Over the past months, we have seen significant strengthening of Victim Support Services, both operationally and strategically, all designed to make people feel safer, more comfortable and better supported,” Minister Tackling said.

According to the Minister, staff have received additional training to better assist persons dealing with sensitive situations, including workplace sexual harassment. She said the goal is to ensure that victims are met with professionalism, care and the necessary understanding when they reach out for support.

The Ministry has also taken steps to make Victim Support Services easier to access by providing translators and information in different languages. This, the Minister said, is intended to ensure that everyone can seek help safely and privately, regardless of language barriers.

Minister Tackling also addressed an increase in reported domestic violence cases, saying the rise must be acknowledged honestly and understood in context.

“There is an increase in reported domestic violence cases. This is not something that we should ignore, but it must also be understood in context,” she said.

The Minister explained that the increase reflects both ongoing challenges in the community and a growing willingness among victims to come forward and seek support. She described this willingness to report and ask for help as an important step in the right direction.

Minister Tackling emphasized that Victim Support Services is not limited to cases referred through the police or the justice system. She said the service is available to anyone in need of support, including persons who are not ready or willing to make a formal report.

“I want to clarify that Victim Support Services are not limited to cases referred through the police or the justice system,” she said. “Victim Support Services is accessible to anyone in need of support, and individuals can come forward confidentially without initiating a formal report, particularly in sensitive cases.”

The Minister said the continued strengthening of Victim Support Services reflects the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that victims know they are not alone and that support is available in a safe, confidential and respectful manner.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tackling-victim-support-services-strengthened-as-more-domestic-violence-victims-come-forward