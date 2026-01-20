TamLeo Books Supports Anti-Bullying Education Through Storytelling at Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–TamLeo Books continues its mission of turning readers into leaders by actively supporting anti-bullying education and youth development through literature. As part of Anti-Bullying Week under the theme “Power for Good – Be Bold, Be Brave, Be Kind,” TamLeo Books visited Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School to engage with Group 3 Grade 1 students in a meaningful conversation about kindness, empathy, and respect.

During the visit, students were encouraged to reflect on the impact of their words and actions, the importance of standing up for one another, and how small acts of kindness can help create a safe and caring school environment. Central to the session was a reading from Happy With My Haves, a TamLeo Books title that perfectly aligned with the day’s message. The story highlights gratitude, self-worth, and contentment, offering young readers valuable tools to build confidence and compassion.

TamLeo Books believes that educating children goes beyond textbooks and classrooms. Literature plays a powerful role in shaping character, nurturing emotional intelligence, and opening dialogue around real-life challenges such as bullying. When children see themselves reflected in stories and learn lessons through relatable characters, the message resonates far beyond the page.

“Teaching children to be kind, brave, and respectful must start early,” TamLeo Books shared. “Books allow us to have these important conversations in a way that feels safe, engaging, and impactful. Happy With My Haves was written to remind children that their value does not come from comparison, but from understanding and appreciating who they are.”

TamLeo Books remains committed to partnering with schools, organizations, and communities to promote literacy, positive values, and inclusive education. Through storytelling, the brand continues to encourage young minds to grow into confident, empathetic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about TamLeo Books or to learn how to collaborate on school visits and literacy initiatives, visitwww.tamleobooks.com.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tamleo-books-supports-anti-bullying-education-through-storytelling-at-asha-stevens-hillside-christian-school