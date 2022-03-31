Tax Service for Seniors | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, in collaboration with the Tax Office, would like to inform seniors/pensioners who have not yet filed their income tax that they may still do so by making an appointment by April 5 at their nearest Community Helpdesk.

Seniors seeking assistance must earn a maximum of Naf 15,000.00 per year and bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc. to their appointment.

The primary objective of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs is to effect positive change and to facilitate developments that improve the lives of individuals and communities through social empowerment programs, district improvement programs, and other existing services.

Our services are delivered through our Community Help Desks, which are strategically located throughout the community, including Cole Bay, April 20 Union Road across from the ACE Mega Center;St. Peters-in St. Peters Community Center April 7; and Dutch Quarter, April 21, in the same complex as the former Dr. Bryson.

If you are a senior and have not yet filed your taxes, please visit your nearest Community Helpdesk from Monday – Friday between 8.30 am – 12.30 pm or call to schedule an appointment: 520-3418 (St. Peters) 520-4315 (Cole Bay) 520-7651 (Dutch Quarter)

