Taxis and buses face license revocation if deadline missed as TEATT launches new confirmation sticker system | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten is reminding all public transportation operators that the deadline to complete the Public Transportation Confirmation Process 2026 is February 27, 2026, stressing that participation remains low and that Government is moving to strengthen verification, enforcement, and accountability across the sector.

The Minister also warned that the most significant consequence of non-compliance will fall on operators who remain non-operational over a specific period, noting that the revocation process is expected to begin more firmly in the coming quarter.

She said Government has been reviewing the process legally to ensure that enforcement and clean-up actions are properly grounded before implementation.

The Minister said the Ministry of TEATT launched the Public Transportation Confirmation Process 2026 earlier this year and emphasized that it is not a routine administrative requirement.

According to the Minister, the process allows Government to verify that operators are active, compliant, and authorized to transport residents and visitors. She said it strengthens oversight, protects passengers, and ensures fairness for operators who follow the rules.

The Minister shared participation figures as of February 9, 2026, indicating that many operators still need to take action:

Buses: 36 of 138

Taxi operators: 125 of 454

T-plates: 6 of 29

G-plates: 1 of 18

Car rentals: 5 submissions

“These numbers show clearly that many operators still need to take action, and time is running out,” the Minister said.

To strengthen transparency and enforcement, the Minister announced that Government will introduce the SXM Public Transportation Confirmation Sticker 2026.

She explained that the sticker will be digitally linked to the official confirmation letter, allowing inspectors to quickly verify compliance. Operators without the sticker are more likely to be stopped for verification, which the Minister said is intended to protect those who comply and to maintain public trust, rather than serve as punishment.

The Minister said residents and visitors should view the sticker as a clear sign that an operator is authorized and confirmed by Government, describing the initiative as part of an effort to raise standards and move the sector forward in a more structured and accountable way.

Further updates on compliance enforcement and the rollout of the confirmation sticker will be provided as the February 27 deadline approaches.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/taxis-and-buses-face-license-revocation-if-deadline-missed-as-teatt-launches-new-confirmation-sticker-system