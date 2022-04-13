Taxpayers have until May 31, 2022 to complete their tax obligations | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The tax return campaign for income received in 2021 has just begun. Each taxpayer will receive by mail his or her tax return for the past year. If for any reason you do not receive your forms, they are available for download on the tax site of the Collectivité: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr

The collective effort required through the income tax return is essential in more than one way. This tax contributes directly to the implementation of public policies, in particular the creation of structuring projects for the territory and the implementation of achievements useful to the community.

The Collectivité therefore invites you to fill out your 2021 income tax return and return it to the Pôle Fiscale of the Centre des Finances Publiques de Saint-Martin (rue JJ. Fayel in Concordia).

Persons who have moved to Sint Maarten but are not domiciled there for tax purposes and who do not meet the “five-year rule” (arrival in Sint Maarten after December 31, 2016) must combine the obligation to file their tax returns in Sint Maarten with the tax obligations provided for by the State (see notice 2041 E1).

Tax returns must be filed in the following manner:

– Send by mail to the Pôle fiscal de Saint-Martin, 16, Rue Jean-Jacques Fayel – BP 1084 – 97 061 SAINT-MARTIN Cedex or Deposit in the mailbox located at the entrance of the Pôle fiscal.

For any question, taxpayers can:

– Access useful information and forms on the dedicated website: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr.

– Contact the Tax Center,

– By e-mail: cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

– By phone: 0590 29 25 71 or 0590 87 71 75

– Through the website

– Go to the Maisons France Services (MFS) located in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground where CFP agents will be on duty:

– Every Tuesday in May, at the MFS in Quartier d’Orléans from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

– Every Friday in May from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the MFS in Sandy Ground. Users will also be able to obtain the forms in each MFS during the usual opening hours.

Pôle Fiscale agents are available to answer your questions. During the month of May, the Tax Center will be open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In accordance with the provisions of article 175 of the CGI of Saint-Martin, the deadline for filing income tax returns is May 31, 2022. We thank you in advance for being a good citizen and for fulfilling your tax obligations before the deadline.

The post Taxpayers have until May 31, 2022 to complete their tax obligations appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/13/taxpayers-have-until-may-31-2022-to-complete-their-tax-obligations/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/13/taxpayers-have-until-may-31-2022-to-complete-their-tax-obligations/