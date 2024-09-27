TCISM: Opening of a Padel school which should attract many followers! | FAXINFO

The Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin (TCISM) through its president Osé Saint-Louis Gabriel announces the opening of a Padel school starting next Monday, October 7!

Often compared to a fusion between squash and tennis, Padel has captured the hearts of millions of players in more than 90 countries around the world, according to data from the International Padel Federation (FIP). Its appeal lies in its simplicity, versatility and dynamic game, which attracts players of all ages and levels.

Building on its success, the TCISM has decided to open its Padel school and is pleased to welcome Ugo Lemoine, a young man from the island and a former player of the club since 2006. Ugo, a state graduate in Metropolitan France, joins the team in place to help you discover this rapidly expanding sport. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, Ugo will share his know-how and teaching skills through individual or group lessons adapted to all levels. Don't miss the two days of free trials: Wednesday, October 2 and Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 15 p.m. to 19 p.m.

For more info,

Do not hesitate to contact 06 90 71 95 22 or 06 90 55 10 47. _AF

