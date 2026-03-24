Team Xtreme SXM secures second overall in international debut at Juegos de la Mujer | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Team Xtreme made an impressive international debut at Juegos de la Mujer 2026 in the Dominican Republic, securing a second-place overall finish and capturing the Day 3 championship after a strong three-day campaign.

The tournament featured a unique format consisting of three separate one-day competitions, placing a premium on consistency, adaptability, and resilience. Team Xtreme’s performance reflected steady growth throughout the event as the team adjusted to a high level of competition and finished strongly.

Juegos de la Mujer 2026 is a women’s multi-sport event in the Dominican Republic, formally referred to as the V Juegos Deportivos de la Mujer 2026. Held in Santo Domingo, the event brings together female athletes from different regions to compete across multiple disciplines, including sports such as basketball, volleyball, karate, judo, weightlifting, and duathlon. Official Dominican sources also describe the 2026 edition as the return of the event after a 10-year break and as a platform to strengthen women’s participation and visibility in sport.

On the opening day, Team Xtreme began with a win in pool play but was unable to advance to the knockout round after falling to La Vega in its second game. The result provided an early challenge against experienced opposition.

The team returned with greater confidence on Day 2, delivering a dominant 14-0 victory in its opening game before earning another convincing win to reach the semifinals. There, Team Xtreme faced DOM, the Dominican Republic’s national team selection and the winner of Day 1. Despite creating strong scoring chances, the team fell 15-11, but the performance demonstrated clear progress and growing confidence within the squad.

Entering the final day ranked fifth overall, Team Xtreme needed a flawless run to move into contention and responded with its strongest showing of the tournament. The team first defeated DOM 10-8 in a tightly contested rematch, then followed with a dominant 19-3 victory in its second pool game to set up another meeting with La Vega in the semifinals. Team Xtreme maintained its composure in that contest and secured an 8-6 win to advance to the championship game.

In the final, Team Xtreme faced Potente in a defensive battle. Trailing by three points late in the game, the team mounted a late rally and forced overtime when Lou Mataly hit a clutch two-point basket to level the score at 9-9. After Potente scored first in overtime, Mataly once again delivered, knocking down the winning two-point shot to give Team Xtreme an 11-10 victory and the Day 3 title.

The Day 3 championship secured second place overall for Team Xtreme and marked a successful start to the team’s international journey. Their progression across the tournament underscored not only their talent, but also their resilience and ability to adapt quickly against quality opposition.

Team Xtreme’s performance also reflects the continued growth of women’s 3×3 basketball in St. Maarten, while signaling strong potential for the team in future regional competition.

As the team returns home, it does so with both silverware and valuable experience, having made a strong statement on the regional stage.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/team-xtreme-sxm-secures-second-overall-in-international-debut-at-juegos-de-la-mujer