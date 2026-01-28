Tears, relief, and pride in historic climate victory for Bonaire and the world | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Relief, pride, and a sense of long-delayed recognition dominated reactions in The Hague after the District Court ruled that the Dutch State violated human rights by failing to adequately protect Bonaire from climate impacts, and by treating Bonaire residents differently from people in the European Netherlands. Plaintiffs and supporters framed the verdict as more than a legal win, they described it as a moment when Bonaire’s daily reality, from heat to sea level threats, was finally acknowledged at the highest level. And the world has taken notice.

One of the plaintiffs, Onnie Emerenciana, said the ruling marked a turning point for the island. “I am very happy. Today, we are making history. Finally, The Hague can no longer ignore us. The court is drawing a line in the sand. Our lives, our culture, and our country are being taken seriously,” Emerenciana said, adding that the next step must be freeing up funding and expertise for concrete protection plans because “Bonaire cannot solve this alone.”

Greenpeace Netherlands Director Marieke Vellekoop called the decision “truly a historic victory,” saying it forces recognition of unequal treatment and requires stronger protection against “extreme heat and rising sea levels.” She also tied the ruling to faster national emissions cuts aligned with the 1.5°C goal, arguing that Dutch climate policy is inadequate and that the incoming cabinet must treat the judgment as a priority, including ensuring funding for protective measures on Bonaire.

From the government side, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum described the ruling as firm and said the government will study the verdict carefully. He said the cabinet takes the decision seriously, will coordinate with colleagues, and will inform Parliament in the short term about what the ruling requires.

In the courtroom, MP Heera Dijk (D66) described the verdict as “finally recognition” for Bonaire, noting that residents live with climate impacts every day and deserve good protection like everyone else in the Kingdom. She said she expects a timely response from the cabinet and emphasized the importance of staying in good dialogue with the islands.

The National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism (NCDR) Rabin Baldewsingh also pointed to the broader meaning of the decision for the Caribbean Netherlands. Calling it historic, he urged Parliament and the upcoming cabinet to take the ruling seriously and to work on protection for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, with attention to vulnerable groups including children and people in poverty. He argued that equality should not depend on whether someone lives in Texel or Bonaire, and said credibility requires political courage and serious investment to close long-standing gaps.

International coverage of the judgment said the court ordered the State to set legally binding interim targets within 18 months and to put in place a concrete plan to strengthen Bonaire’s protection against climate impacts, in a case brought by eight residents alongside Greenpeace.

(All photos courtesy of Greenpeace).

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tears-relief-and-pride-in-historic-climate-victory-for-bonaire-and-the-world