TEATT Clears 75% of License Backlog, Moves to Full Digitization and Reopens Front Desk | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Economic Licenses has cleared approximately 75% of its outstanding backlog, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, announced on Wednesday.

Six weeks ago, the department was facing more than 500 pending applications, about 300 of which required additional information from clients or other departments. Through a targeted cleanup effort, supported by staff and summer students under the government’s BOP program, hundreds of clients were contacted by phone and email with clear deadlines set for submission. Where clients did not respond, their applications may now be considered incomplete and will not be processed further.

The department also reached out to more than 200 clients whose licenses were already approved but remained uncollected. They were reminded that failing to collect their documents could result in cancellation. Public reminders will also be rolled out this week across government platforms and media outlets.

As part of the process, the department piloted a new online submission system. Nearly 100 applications were filed digitally during the six-week period while the front desk was closed. The new platform has cut processing time dramatically: what once took 15 to 20 minutes in person, often across multiple visits, can now be completed in just 3 to 5 minutes online. Safeguards are also built in – incomplete or incorrect applications will be declared null and void, with applicants notified by email, reducing the risk of future backlogs.

Minister Heyliger-Marten noted that this step toward digitization falls under the Country Package Reform, measure E6, which is designed to make government services more efficient, transparent, and accountable. Updated license requirements, tutorial videos, and FAQs will be published this week on the government’s website to guide applicants.

The Minister further announced that the front desk of the Department of Economic Licenses will reopen on Monday, August 25, at the Public Service Center. No appointments will be required, but submissions will only be accepted digitally. The front desk will instead serve as an information desk, focusing on:

• Guidance on how to apply online

• Clarity on license types

• Assistance with annual business license extensions or invoices for companies established before 2024

• Issuing invoices for new businesses established in 2024

• General inquiries regarding application status

“This is the R4 Effect in action: reshaping our processes to be more efficient, transparent, and accountable,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “Together, we are preparing both the department and the public for full digital transformation.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/teatt-clears-75-of-license-backlog-moves-to-full-digitization-and-reopens-front-desk