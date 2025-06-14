TEATT Strengthens Regional and Kingdom Ties in Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Security | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), through its Department of Economic Transport and Telecommunication (ETT), continues to champion sustainable agriculture and food security for St. Maarten and the wider Dutch Caribbean region through its active engagement in recent high-level regional and international meetings.

Between May 19 and 23, 2025, a delegation from St. Maarten participated in the second Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA) Conference held in Bonaire. The event brought together government representatives, farmers, fishermen, and sector stakeholders from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten for five days of dialogue, knowledge sharing, and exploration of sustainable development practices in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Representing the Ministry of TEATT were Senior Policy Advisors Ms. Avril Isaac and Mr. Shervin Frederick (Vice President of DCALFA), and Inspector Mr. Mervyn Butcher. The delegation also included three representatives from the primary sector: farmers Mr. Josiah Haley and Mr. Oliver Williams, and fisherman Mr. Lee Lake, whose participation was made possible through support from the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Nature (LVVN) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Participants engaged in interactive workshops, field visits to local agricultural sites, and panel discussions with regional ministers and policy experts. Central to the conference was a collective commitment to sustainable food systems, the exchange of best practices, and preparation for the renewal of the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2026—an agreement originally signed by all six islands to strengthen collaboration in agriculture and food security.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/TEATT-Strengthens-Regional-and-Kingdom-Ties-in-Agriculture,-Fisheries,-and-Food-Security.aspx