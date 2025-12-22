Teen Times collects over 800 items for 4th annual Toy & School Supplies Drive | The Peoples Tribune

BREAT BAY–On Friday and Saturday, December 19 and 20, Teen Times hosted its 4th annual Christmas Toy and School Supplies Drive, collecting more than 800 items from shoppers at Super City. The total marks a new record for the initiative, titled “Put a Smile on the Face of a Child.”

“This initiative is very important to us and especially to the children and families in our community who, due to circumstances, face a difficult holiday season,” said Teen Times Coordinator Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson. “By this time of year, many families have run out of school supplies, and many children will not experience the same joy as others during Christmas. Our goal is to assist as many children as we can.”

The Teen Times team, made up entirely of teenagers, was stationed at Super City on Bush Road over both days, inviting shoppers as they entered the store to purchase items that could benefit a child, with special emphasis on school supplies and educational materials. The response from the public was generous and consistent throughout the weekend.

“We are extremely happy with the overwhelming support from our community,” Rommy-Richardson said. “We especially loved seeing parents encourage their children to place items into the collection boxes themselves, reinforcing the importance of giving. The children were excited to participate, and that made the experience even more meaningful. Many thanks to everyone who once again made this event a success.”

Rommy-Richardson noted that the initiative is equally important for the Teen Times members, who gain valuable life lessons through the experience.

“Giving back during the Christmas season helps teens understand the value of empathy, responsibility, and community,” she explained. “By supporting those who are less fortunate, our members learn that generosity is not only about giving material items, but about showing care and respect. These experiences teach lasting lessons about gratitude, social awareness, and how even small acts of kindness can have a meaningful impact, shaping them into more compassionate and engaged members of society long after the holidays.”

Teen Times will now gather to wrap all collected items before presenting them to the Leaders for Change Foundation, which will ensure the donations reach the appropriate recipients.

“We owe special gratitude to the management and staff of Super City, who after four years know us very well,” Rommy-Richardson added. “We have built a solid relationship centered on community. They treat us well, their cooperation is always excellent, and they show patience and support as teenagers take over the front of their store. We are truly grateful to Super City and to everyone who contributed to putting a smile on the face of a child.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/teen-times-collects-over-800-items-for-4th-annual-toy-school-supplies-drive