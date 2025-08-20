Teen Times: Minister Gumbs have enough now for airtight anti hair discrimination law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Youth organization Teen Times said on Wednesday that it was not surprised by the Catholic school board’s decision to maintain what it calls biblical hair policies. The group, which has consistently advocated for government action on hair discrimination, noted that the board’s public announcement and a school assembly message on the first day of classes align with experiences reported by Teen Times readers over the years.

Teen Times said the board’s stance should strengthen the case for decisive legislation. The organization called on the Minister of Education to use this moment, described as open defiance and blatant admission of discrimination, as motivation to finalize an amendment on hair discrimination that is airtight and enforceable.

What Teen Times is asking for

• Clear definitions of hair based discrimination, including protection for natural and protective styles such as locs, braids, twists, cornrows, afros, and hair coverings where applicable.

• Neutral rules on hair length and style that do not target culture, race, religion, gender, or identity.

• Coverage that includes all schools with compliance requirements tied to registration and funding.

• A simple complaint and redress process for students and parents, including timelines for resolution and penalties for non compliance

• Strong anti retaliation protections for students who report incidents.

Teen Times said global experience shows that when governments act to end hair and grooming discrimination, some religious organizations push back, however such challenges often fail when laws are clear, evenly applied, and grounded in equality standards. The group encouraged the Minister to ensure that any draft that was not airtight before can be strengthened now.

Teen Times will continue to monitor and report any cases of discrimination. The group urges young readers and supporters to document incidents, to report them to their parents or guardians, and to avoid confrontations that could jeopardize their education. Parents and guardians are encouraged to communicate concerns directly to school leadership and the Ministry, and to share complaints and outcomes for public accountability.

