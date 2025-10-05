Teen Times presents Parliamentary proposal to MP Chris Wever for Performing Arts Center | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Teen Times, one of Sint Maarten’s most influential youth organizations, has taken another major step in youth advocacy with the submission of its sixth Parliamentary Proposal, this time for a State-of-the-Art Performing Arts Center, to Member of Parliament Christopher Wever. The group has requested that MP Wever advance the initiative through the relevant ministries, departments, and Parliament, with Teen Times more than willing to provide input throughout the process.

The comprehensive 20-page proposal outlines a vision for a purpose-built national facility that would anchor youth development, cultural education, and the creative economy on St. Maarten. Teen Times said the proposal represents almost three decades of advocacy for such a center, dating back to the group’s formation in 1996.

“A Performing Arts Center is more than a stage,” Teen Times said. “It’s a place where children and families gather, where culture is taught and performed, and where the next generation can dream beyond their circumstances. St. Maarten’s artists deserve a home that matches their talent.”

𝐀 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

According to the proposal, the Performing Arts Center would feature an 800–1,200 seat main hall, a 150–250 seat black box theater, rehearsal and recording studios, dance and music practice rooms, classrooms, and a public plaza with an outdoor stage. Supporting facilities would include exhibition areas, a café, and technical spaces for set design, costume storage, and maintenance.

The center is envisioned as inclusive, hurricane-resilient, and energy-efficient, designed to meet professional standards in acoustics, lighting, and stage technology. It would serve as a national hub for schools, community groups, independent artists, and regional cultural events.

Teen Times wrote that the facility should “lift standards, reduce production costs, and create a pipeline from classroom to stage to professional opportunity.” It would also enable St. Maarten to host regional competitions, festivals, and exchanges, while creating new jobs in the creative and hospitality sectors.

The proposal lists key objectives, including expanding access to arts education, improving youth wellness, fostering community cohesion, and positioning Sint Maarten as a regional leader in the cultural and creative industries.

𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬’ 𝐒𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥

The Performing Arts Center submission marks Teen Times’ sixth major proposal to Parliament or government ministries. Previous initiatives include:

• Period Poverty Campaign – donations of sanitary products to schools and advocacy for menstrual health awareness.

• Hair Discrimination Initiative – calling for policy reform to end biased grooming and appearance rules in schools.

• Vape Ban Proposal – pressing for legislation to address the growing use of e-cigarettes among minors.

• Go Solar Project – installation of solar-powered lighting at local schools. The group has donated lighting to schools.

• White Paper on Tackling Youth Delinquency – offering actionable strategies to reduce youth crime through mentorship and intervention.

These efforts, combined with Teen Times’ decades-long influence through media, mentorship, and outreach, have positioned it as one of Sint Maarten’s most consistent voices for youth empowerment and social development. "We are very proud of how we have given back to our community and even more proud to see that our proposals have been accepted, supported and advanced by government," Coordinator of Teen Times Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson said, herself a former dancer and lover of the arts.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐏 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫

During the recent meeting with MP Wever, Teen Times members presented conceptual ideas about location, design, programming, and who the facility would serve. They expressed confidence in MP Wever’s commitment to cultural development, citing his public advocacy for a performing arts center as a motivating factor in selecting him as the proposal’s recipient.

MP Wever welcomed the proposal and praised the group’s long-standing work. “It’s something that’s always been close to me,” he said. “The performing arts bring people together regardless of background or status. It’s the heart of what a country is, because it connects us through culture and creativity.”

He added that his own family’s experiences reinforced his belief in the importance of arts in education. “When my daughter came home with the violin, I saw firsthand what exposure to the arts can do. My son is now picking up the drums. It’s not just about my children, it’s about the importance of giving all our youth that chance. The Performing Arts Center can provide that.”

Wever confirmed that he has reviewed plans to revamp the Philipsburg Cultural Center into a three-story building with a rooftop performance space but agreed with Teen Times that St. Maarten also needs a larger, multi-purpose facility built to professional standards. “Although there are upgrades happening, we need something on a grander stage,” he said. “There have been talks about potential sites, like the former Post Office area and the old Government Building, but we have to move from conversation to implementation. Teen Times continues to show why its voice matters, people trust what you stand for, and the youth look to you for leadership. Keep doing what you are doing," he said.

𝐀𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Teen Times’ proposal goes beyond infrastructure, detailing governance, funding, and long-term management structures. It recommends the creation of a Steering Committee including Parliament, the Ministries of ECYS, TEATT, VROMI, and Finance, along with representatives from community arts organizations. The center would be managed by a professional team under a transparent foundation or public entity model.

The proposal also highlights the importance of inclusivity, outlining accessibility measures such as wheelchair access to all seating areas, tactile wayfinding, hearing assistance systems, and scholarship programs for schools and community groups.

Teen Times argues that a facility of this kind would not only support youth education but would also strengthen St. Maarten’s cultural identity, create new employment opportunities, and expand the island’s tourism product beyond the beach.

Teen Times extended its thanks to the company Sound Masters for making the presentation possible with the provision of the presentation equipment.

