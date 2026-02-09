Teen Times Prom Night Turns 30, “Cultural Elegance” Set for June 28 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Teen Times has announced its annual Prom Night 2026, set for Sunday, June 28, 2026, celebrating a major milestone: the 30th edition of Teen Times Prom Night, held successfully for 30 consecutive years. Under the theme "Cultural Elegance", the group will celebrate the diversity of its membership as well as that of St. Maarten.

Prom Night is Teen Times’ exclusive, end-of-year formal event for all high school seniors of St. Maarten, bringing graduates together for one unforgettable night that has become the island’s most anticipated senior celebration. The venue will be announced at a later date. Teen Times started distributing the Prom invitations to the various schools last week.

This year’s theme, “Cultural Elegance,” is a celebration of St. Maarten’s diversity and an open invitation for seniors to express themselves through fashion, identity, and pride. Students can choose cultural attire from any background, and the theme is intentionally not culture-specific. A Chinese student can wear Indian attire, an Indian student can wear African attire, anyone can wear traditional St. Maarten cultural wear, and the night remains open to every expression of heritage and appreciation.

Students also have the option to attend in classic prom style, including elegant dresses, suits, and tuxedos. The goal is choice, confidence, and celebration, with no limits placed on how students show up, as long as they show up as themselves.

Teen Times says the theme also reflects the organization’s own identity after three decades of youth development and community-building. Teen Times welcomes all cultures, all sexual orientations, and all religious orientations. The organization does not discriminate and places no restrictions on membership beyond a shared commitment to supporting St. Maarten’s youth through youth work.

Teen Times’ mission remains rooted in empowering young people through creative and civic engagement: to educate, entertain, enlighten, and empower through its various platforms and projects. Prom Night 2026, Teen Times said, is both a celebration of St. Maarten’s graduating class and a reflection of the diversity the organization has proudly embraced for 30 years.

Prom Night 2026 will feature a full evening of dancing and celebration, with special performances and awards. The event is known for its grand entrances and standout looks, with seniors bringing their best energy and most memorable attire for a night that closes out the school year in style.

Teen Times will release additional details, including the venue and program announcements, in the months ahead.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/teen-times-prom-night-turns-30-cultural-elegance-set-for-june-28