Teen Times to parents: You hold the power to end hair discrimination in schools | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Teen Times is calling on parents across St. Maarten to recognize the power they hold in ending school-based hair discrimination once and for all.

The group feels strongly that when schools choose to punish or exclude students for wearing their natural hair, it is not only discriminatory and disrespectful toward the Minister of Education, but also toward human dignity itself. More importantly, it stands in direct violation of international human rights law.

Coordinator of Teen Times Roosje Rommy-Richardson said that all schools must be reminded that international human rights law protects every child’s right to education without discrimination. "You cannot, you should not, send a child home of prevent their education because of their hair. With the pending hair legislation, St. Maarten is putting these international obligations into local law. Schools are therefore required to respect and uphold these protections. No child may be excluded, punished, or stigmatized because of their natural hair.

"Parents must understand that their voices carry the most weight in this debate. By holding schools accountable and refusing to accept discriminatory practices, they can protect their children’s rights where policies fall short. Teen Times urges parents to make it clear to school boards that they will not tolerate rules that treat cultural identity as a problem to be corrected," she said.

At the same time, Teen Times calls on the Government of St. Maarten to stand firm. Institutions that defy or dismiss the pending legislation should not be rewarded with official recognition or support. The government must boycott all functions hosted by schools that refuse to comply with basic human rights standards. Respect cannot be optional.

Teen Times was the organization that lit a fire under the issue in September 2024, when it presented its Parliamentary proposal entitled “Hair Discrimination Prevention Act (HDPA)” to MP Sjamira Roseburg. The HDPA was drafted to eliminate hair discrimination in educational institutions across the island, ensuring that students could freely express their cultural identities without fear of punishment.

At the time, Teen Times explained the urgency: “We chose this particular issue because we ourselves have seen hair discrimination within our classrooms, especially towards students of color. We believe we owe it to the youth of St. Maarten to fight so that their personal and cultural identity does not affect their academic performance or personal success. St. Maarten is an incredibly diverse place, and the Parliament has gone to great lengths to promote equality. Why should it end at hair?”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/teen-times-to-parents-you-hold-the-power-to-end-hair-discrimination-in-schools