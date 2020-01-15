Teenager indicted for fatal shooting of David Charles | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—A seventeen-and-a-half-year-old young man was indicted Wednesday by the investigating judge in Basse Terre, Guadeloupe, (via video conference) for fatally shooting sixteen-year-old David Charles in Quartier d’Orlèans on Sunday, January 12.



According to the Prosecutor’s Office he was released on bail but with severe restriction of movement. He was forbidden to return to French Quarter where the incident took place and is not allowed to contact any other persons involved. The gun is still missing.



The young man indicted will be charged for manslaughter and possession of a lethal weapon. It transpired he was handling the weapon in a room full of people and accidentally fired once, the bullet hitting Charles who died from the gunshot wound.



Three other young friends of the deceased are soon to be indicted as well for giving false statements and possession of a lethal weapon. Six persons were originally taken into custody for questioning before two were eliminated from the investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3383196608374132/?type=3&theater