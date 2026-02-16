Telem calls for evidence-based claims following SMCU “rumor” statements | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Telem on Monday says an independent operational audit commissioned by the sitting government and conducted by SOAB previously found no justification for a full forensic investigation. The company notes that the audit’s findings were clear and independently established. Despite this, Telem states that the current narrative being advanced by the SMCU union appears to revisit insinuations that have already been objectively addressed, while introducing new, unverified claims.

Telem is calling on SMCU to present concrete, substantiated facts to support its statements, rather than relying on vague allegations or rumor. The company stressed that serious accusations require serious evidence, and said management remains fully confident in the governance framework under which Telem operates, as well as the oversight exercised by the Supervisory Board.

Telem was responding to public commentary carried in recent articles, including reports published on February 10 and February 11, 2026, in which statements related to the company were attributed to the SMCU union. While Telem recognizes the right of individuals and representative bodies to express their views, management rejects the interpretation of recent developments as presented in those reports.

Telem said it is currently in a critical phase of a structured transformation process focused on restoring financial stability, modernizing operations, and securing the company’s long-term future in a competitive telecommunications environment. Management warned that public commentary that mischaracterizes the process can create unnecessary uncertainty for employees, customers, and the wider community.

Telem stated that two major restructurings undertaken in recent years were compliant with applicable law and executed in agreement with SMCU. The company added that the majority of employees who left did so voluntarily and accepted voluntary leave packages that continue to include medical insurance coverage. Telem described these measures as difficult but necessary given broader changes in the telecommunications industry and intensified local competition on both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

Telem reported that over the past three years the company expanded its broadband footprint and implemented multiple network upgrades aimed at improving reliability for customers. The company said these efforts are producing results, including recognition in 2025 for internet performance, and noted that early internal reviews show its strongest indications of financial improvement in years.

Telem cautioned that destabilizing the company’s recovery trajectory, including renewed calls for a disruptive forensic audit at a pivotal moment, would undermine progress and distract from the work of strengthening the organization.

Telem said it remains open to constructive dialogue and has invited SMCU representatives to meet, review the facts, and engage in a transparent discussion on the company’s progress and future direction.

Telem emphasized that its focus remains: protecting jobs where possible, strengthening operations, delivering reliable service to customers, and ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability for St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/telem-calls-for-evidence-based-claims-following-smcu-rumor-statements