Telem supporting Team St. Maarten at CARIFTA Games 2026, 4k donation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Telem showed its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating $4,000.00 in support of Team Sint Maarten’s participation in the upcoming 2026 CARIFTA Games.

Recognizing a clear need within the community, Telem has stepped forward to assist the island’s young athletes as they prepare to compete on one of the Caribbean’s most prominent athletic stages. Telem emphasized that as an integral part of Sint Maarten, it is important to invest in the development and success of its youth.

“Supporting our young people is not just an obligation, it is a responsibility we have proudly embraced throughout the years,” Telem management stated. “We give where there is need, without focusing on specific demographics, because every young person deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

Telem recognized the importance of such opportunities, when it became island-wide knowledge that they needed the financial support. Exposure to international or regional competitions allows young athletes to refine their skills, build confidence, and gain valuable experience that can propel them to global recognition.

Telem has a long-standing history of supporting community initiatives, particularly in youth development and sports. Since its inception, the company has consistently contributed to causes that uplift and empower the people of Sint Maarten, and it remains committed to this tradition in the future.

“We encourage others to continue to donate and extend our sincere appreciation to those who have already put their giving hands forward,” Telem management added.

Telem continues to demonstrate its dedication to building a stronger, more empowered future for Sint Maarten by investing in the next generation of leaders and athletes.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: (𝘍𝘢𝘳 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵) 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘛𝘦𝘭𝘌𝘮’𝘴 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘦𝘢𝘮, 𝘈𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘓𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 (𝘧𝘢𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵) 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘱𝘩, 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘛𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘊𝘈𝘙𝘐𝘍𝘛𝘈 𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/telem-supporting-team-st-maarten-at-carifta-games-2026-4k-donation