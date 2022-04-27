Temporary animal pound open from 9 to 24 May, 2022 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the population of the opening of the animal pound from Monday, 9 to Tuesday, 24 May 2022. The mission of the pound is to capture dogs that stray from the public domain.

Owners are therefore asked to keep their animals tied up and to watch them, even after the capture phase. Owning an animal is a responsibility that requires the owner’s full attention.

For any information on the capture phase, please contact the Environment Department at +1-590 590 87 50 04 / +1-590 690 88 69 29.

In the interest of all, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin thanks you for respecting this instruction and for looking after your pets.

Territorial decree: The territorial decree (n°033-2014) regulates the conditions of keeping pets and their circulation on the public road. This decree stipulates that it is forbidden to let animals roam on the territory of the Collectivity.

To avoid any accident, dogs must be kept on a leash and dangerous dogs must be muzzled. In addition, dog owners are required to pick up after their pets on the public highway, including in green spaces and gutters.

This by-law also stipulates that it is forbidden to place food on the public highway to attract stray or wild animals.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/27/temporary-animal-pound-open-from-9-to-24-may-2022/

