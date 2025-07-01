Temporary Road Closures in Philipsburg for 162nd Emancipation Day Celebration | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Department of Infrastructure wishes to inform the general public and motorists that temporary road closures will be in effect to facilitate the 162nd Emancipation Day Celebration.

The following roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Monday, June 30th at 6:30 p.m. until Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.:

· Cannegieter Street:

Closed from the intersection of Voges Street (East Cannegieter) to the intersection of D.A. Peterson Street (West Cannegieter).

· Backstreet:

Closed from North Zout Steeg (E. Camille Street) to South Zout Steeg.

· Walter A. Nisbeth Road:

Closed from the John Larmonie Center to D.A. Peterson Street on Tuesday, July 1st, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

These closures are necessary to ensure the safe and successful preparations and hosting of the Emancipation Day cultural and ceremonial events, which will include a parade, performances, and public gatherings in the heart of Philipsburg.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to exercise caution in the surrounding areas. Signage and traffic management personnel will be in place to guide road users.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation as we honor this important day in our nation’s history.

For further updates, please follow our official Government channels.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Road-Closures-in-Philipsburg-for-162nd-Emancipation-Day-Celebration.aspx