TENNIS: A prolific summer tour in Metropolitan France for Kylian Lentz Ziani | FAXINFO

After a successful 2023-2024 season, the young hopeful of Saint-Martin tennis, Kylian Lentz Ziani, aged 15, spent his entire summer in Metropolitan France, near Montpellier and Lyon. With some great performances to boot!

Indeed, with 35 matches played in Montpellier in three weeks, Kylian represented his island of Saint-Martin well and achieved some very good performances, notably winning the Grande Motte Senior Tournament.

He then continued in Lyon with an internship at Jo Wilfried Tsonga's tennis academy at the All In Academy.

Six days of intense training in the morning and matches in the afternoon with new "performances" achieved at 15/5 and 15/2. The cherry on the cake was that he won the tournament in the 15/16 year-old category.

Kylian is now ranked 15/5 and only needs 49 points to move up to 15/4.

Kylian has big ambitions heading into the 2024-2025 season with lots of trips planned to Guadeloupe, Martinique, mainland France and the United States.

Still licensed with the TCISM club, he is now trained solely by his coach Samuel Journet, a former professional player living at Port de Plaisance.

Kylian is also looking for new sponsors for this new year which will be full of travel and therefore significant expenses, companies and traders wishing to help Kylian in his progress are welcome (Contact: mutiny8@gmail.com).

Kylian would like to thank all the sponsors for their support during the 2023-2024 season: Osé Saint Louis Gabriel of TCISM, Goldfinger Jewelry, CCB STORE, Salon de coiffure le Coin Des Filles in Marigot. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-une-tournee-dete-en-metropole-prolifique-pour-kylian-lentz-ziani/