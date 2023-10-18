TENNIS: Head to the Metropolis for three young TCISM hopefuls! | FAXINFO

This Thursday, October 19, three members of the Ile de Saint-Martin Tennis Club are leaving for mainland France to play six important tournaments for the continuation of their young and promising careers.

Kylian Lentz Ziani, Pierre Assier de Pompignan, and Giorgio Costa will be keen to carry the colors of their club and their island loud and clear throughout their trip to France. In total, the three representatives of the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin will play six tournaments with the firm intention of achieving good performances and thus improving their individual ranking.

Let's wish the best to Kylian, Pierre and Giorgio who take the opportunity to thank their loyal sponsors: Goldfinger, CCB Store, “Le Coin des Filles” hair salon, Maison de la Literie, Sifa, Samiver, Victor Hugo college, the Yacht Club restaurant and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

A rich year in events…

While waiting for good news from the Metropolis, the TCISM is currently offering an Open and over 35s tournament from October 13 to 23. Registered players range from 13 to 77 years old!

Other tournaments and activities are planned throughout the season.

A course for children of all levels is also organized from October 23 to 27. The courses will be taught with great rigor and professionalism by the new coach Loïc Bernard, straight from major clubs in the Paris region and Guadeloupe. Jean-Louis Virolan will be alongside Loïc Bernard to supervise the internship.

A great tennis season is ahead for the TCISM, still chaired by its dynamic president Osé Saint-Louis-Gabriel. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-direction-la-metropole-pour-trois-jeunes-espoirs-du-tcism/