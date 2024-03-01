TENNIS / TCISM Pro&Cie Tournament: a successful 1st edition! | FAXINFO

From January 26 to February 18, a tennis tournament sponsored by the company Pro& Cie located in Hope Estate took place at the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin.

This 1st edition was a great success both in terms of the number of registered participants and the spectators present throughout the competition.

In terms of results, the Men's Open final saw the victory of Benjamin Mekki at the expense of Laurent Paillusseau with a score of 5/2 – 5/1.

The Open Men's +35 final this time turned to the advantage of Laurent Paillusseau who took his revenge on the same Benjamin Mekki with a score of 5/4 (7/5) 2/5 – 10/7.

Otherwise, the Open Women final was won by Laurence Lefranc against Cécile Priso with a score of 5/1 – 5/0.

Finally, Manuel Louis won in the consoling final against Giorgio Costa with a score of 5/4 – 5/2

President Osé Saint-Louis Gabriel would like to thank all the participants in this tournament sponsored by Pro & Cie SXM for this very pleasant fortnight with very exciting matches up to the finals with very good sportsmanship.

Great performances for Giorgio Costa and Kylian Lentz-Ziani…

Two other young hopefuls from the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin distinguished themselves from February 21 to 23 during the LONG HORN adult tournament organized at the Dugazon Sporting Club in Guadeloupe.

Giorgio Costa and Kylian Lentz-Ziani wore the colors of TCISM loud and clear by reaching the quarter- and semi-finals of the tournament respectively, after having achieved several “perfs” throughout the competition. Victories which today allow Giorgio to be classified 30/1 and 30 for Kylian. Congratulations to you !

The TCISM brings together all lovers of the little ball from April 16 to May 7 during the traders' tournament._AF

