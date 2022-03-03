The 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is ON! | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Friday, March 4 the venue is Soggy Dollar Bar! You don’t want to miss out on DJ EM, DJ Eagle and the Livin’ High Band. The party starts at 9:00pm and will be hosted by the Official Heineken MC, Gee Money!

Saturday, March 5, the vibe shifts to Moonbar where DJ BB Bad will be spinning on the ones and twos with a performance by St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Dancers and special appearances by DJ KillerZ of Martinique and DJ Nomis of France. Be there for 9:00pm and enjoy Gee Money hosting.

Sunday, March 6, the designated Green Zone ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39806-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-with-representatives-of-the-wicsu-psu-union-about-the-current-situation-of-their-members-of-the-air-traffic-services-at-pjiae-nv.html

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/03/the-42nd-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-is-on/