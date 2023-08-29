The big Sports Open Day on September 9th | FAXINFO

As every year, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its Sports department organize the Sports Open Day. This year, the unmissable event for athletes will take place on Saturday September 9 from 9 a.m. at the Halle des Sports at the Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot.

During this morning of discovery, the public will be able to find in this event the panel of sports disciplines available on the territory of Saint-Martin and register children wishing to learn about a sport on a regular basis. From 9 a.m. to 13 p.m. on Saturday September 9, 2023, the great Open Day for Community Sports will be held on the site of the Vanterpool stadium in Marigot with all the associative and sports partners ready to welcome young and old for a morning dedicated to sports disciplines such as football, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics or boxing, there will be something for everyone. Admission is totally free and open to everyone. See you next Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. at the Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot. _VX

Info: 05 90 29 59 13

