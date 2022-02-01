The BT 1000 Tournament organized by the FCBT kept all its promises! | FAXINFO

The numerous Beach-Tennis fans were present on January 22nd and 23rd at the Baie Orientale, for the BT 1000 Tournament organized by the Friendly Caribbean Beach-Tennis. The first big meeting of the year 2022!

The best of the discipline would not have missed for anything in the world this great tournament gathering the elite of the Beach-Tennis on the national level. 17 teams in the women’s category and 23 in the men’s category participated in this BT 1000 tournament affiliated to the French Tennis Federation.

In terms of results, the pair Tom Lamort – Jérôme Maillot won in two sets against the duo composed of D. Divert and K. Vaudelle (6/3, 6/3). The great hope of French Beach Tennis and the current coach of the French team have confirmed their status as favorites in this tournament.

In the women’s category, Fanny Rollet and V. Carien dominated in the final the pair P. Andreoletti – AC Favreau in two sets, 6/4, 6/1.

The Friendly Caribbean Beach-Tennis thanks the players who offered a great show on the courts of Orient Bay, its passionate volunteers for the embellishment of the site and the long preparations and its members who hosted several competitors. A nod to DJ Antoine and Chef Tony.

The FCBT also thanks its sponsors for the prize money of 1400 euros: FWI, SPORTFIT, KRÉOLI BIJOUX, KARIBUNI, OCEAN 82 and OCEANO HOMES.

A big thank you also to the partners who offered a prize to all the participants: FWI, KRÉOLI BIJOUX, BUSCO, NORMEDIA, AUX METS TISSÉS, SAO, VOILÀ, L’ATELIER LES GALETS, GALERIE CHAPON, ST MARTIN MEDICAL, BUBBLE SHOP and SXM CAP. AF

Results:

Ladies table:

1st) V. Carien and Fanny Rollet [5]

2nd) P. Andreoletti and AC Favreau [2]

3rd) L. Delaporte and Sabrina Goubard [1]

4th) M. Chapon and Ninon Michon

Men’s table :

1st) T. Lamort and J. Maillot [1]

2nd) D. Pivert and K. Vaudelle [2]

3rd) G. Euphrosine and PG Placide [4]

4th) C. Lerasle and Yohan Dabouineau

The post The BT 1000 Tournament organized by the FCBT kept all its promises! appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/01/white-plan-lifted-at-louis-constant-fleming-hospital/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/01/the-bt-1000-tournament-organized-by-the-fcbt-kept-all-its-promises/