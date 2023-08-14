The Child Protection Department is moving | FAXINFO

The move has been underway since Monday, August 14. The Children and Families Department in charge of child protection informs the population of the closure to the public of its services located at the CMS – rue du Fort Saint Louis, at the STEMO – former Eveline Halley school and at the PSF – rue Léopold Mingau for a period of one week.

This closure will take place from Monday August 14 to Friday August 18, 2023 due to the relocation of agents to the new site which is located at the Immeuble dit Schoelcher and whose full address is 2 impasse Augustin Baker – Villages de Concordia. The reopening to the public is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at 8 a.m. The population of Saint-Martin can nevertheless reach the children's and families department, which remains operational in the event of an emergency, by dialing 06 90 88 10 15. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-direction-de-la-protection-de-lenfance-demenage/