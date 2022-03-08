The “Collectif Animaux SXM” wishes to question candidates on the subject of pet poisoning | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Since the wave of pet poisonings last September, dog owners have gathered within the Collectif Animaux SXM. The structure wishes to take advantage of the territorial elections to alert the candidates on the issue, precisely the animal condition on the territory, the creation of a shelter, etc.

During the presentation of his program, the leader of “Hope Generation 2022” mentioned in his speech the creation of a shelter. He also repeated it during the meeting with the socio-professionals, that must become “a reality”, he conceives. If he is elected, Jules Charville also intends during the first 100 days of his mandate “to promote the installation, far from the houses, of an incinerator for animal corpses”.

The Alternative list led by Valerie Damaseau has confided on social networks to contact associations that are mobilizing for the protection and adoption of animals in the French part of the island in order to take stock of the subject with them and “create a real project”.

For the moment, these are the only two lists that have taken a public position on the issue.

