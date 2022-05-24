The Collectivité de Saint-Martin appeals to professionals to safeguard during the hurricane season | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is appealing to the following for their cooperation for the upcoming hurricane season.

To hoteliers and condominium managers:

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin appeals to your professionalism and asks you to undertake the pruning and cutting of trees and plants in the event of a hurricane. It is the responsibility of professionals to take all necessary measures with their service providers to evacuate green waste, bulky and any waste that could be dangerous in case of strong winds to the eco-site of Grandes Cayes.

Green waste, rubble, bulky and other detritus deposited near garbage shelters or roadside could represent a danger for the population.

We appeal to the civic-mindedness and sense of responsibility of all those involved in the implementation of this cleanup.

To the professionals of the construction industry:

In anticipation of a possible hurricane, it is requested to secure all your construction sites (cranes, containers, various materials) from the ORANGE vigilance.

The waste of the craftsmen (waste coming from building sites such as rubble, tiles, used air-conditioners, empty pots of paints, etc.), of the tradesmen (paperboards, various packing, etc.), must be imperatively evacuated by the companies towards the eco-site of Grandes Cayes.

To garage managers and mechanics:

At the beginning of the hurricane season, hygiene and safety measures are necessary. The President and his Emergency Organization Committee remind garage owners, mechanics, and sheet metal workers that the removal of all metal waste in the vicinity of their establishments, which can be dangerously deadly in case of strong winds, is an essential gesture.

These preventive measures must be taken from the first phases of vigilance in the event of the passage of a cyclonic phenomenon.

We appeal to the civic-mindedness and sense of responsibility of all those involved in the implementation of this cleanup.

To service station managers:

It is brought to the attention of owners and managers of gas stations that from the phase of RED vigilance, it is their responsibility to proceed to the closure of their establishment and the disabling of all automatic fuel dispensers.

Moreover, for safety reasons, the sale of gasoline in jerry cans must be limited and not exceed 10 liters. Public safety as well as the organization of the Territorial Safeguard Plan depend on the cooperation and goodwill of all. The Collectivité de Saint-Martin thanks you for your understanding.

To the attention of real estate agencies:

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin appeals to your professionalism and asks you to help it to respect the cleanliness of the island. Thank you for ensuring that the co-ownerships for which you are the trustee, evacuate the waste from their activities to the eco-site of Grandes-Cayes in Cul-de-Sac.

In case of big damages caused by a bad weather, generating large quantities of green waste or others, please send to our services, as soon as possible, a plan defining a deposit perimeter located near the public domain to store the waste which could be removed by the Collectivity.

Contacts and schedules:

Ecosite: 05 90 87 25 47 – open Monday to Friday : 06h00-16h00 / Saturday : 06h00-12h00.

Waste collection center: 05 90 87 79 48 – open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm. (Free sites for individuals).

Environment Department of the Collectivity: 05 90 52 27 30 – Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

As a reminder, illegal dumping of household waste, bulky items and green waste is prohibited by law (article L. 541-3 of the Environment Code) and the Environmental Brigade is in charge of the fight against incivilities: illegal posting, illegal dumping, noise pollution, insalubrity

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin thanks you for your understanding and for your active participation in the cyclone preparation.

The post The Collectivité de Saint-Martin appeals to professionals to safeguard during the hurricane season appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/24/calling-on-the-elderly-and-isolated-persons-to-please-register-with-the-collectivite/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/24/the-collectivite-de-saint-martin-appeals-to-professionals-to-safeguard-during-the-hurricane-season/